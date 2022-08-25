Dr. David Eng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Eng, MD
Overview
Dr. David Eng, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Eng works at
Locations
North Medical Center5100 W Taft Rd Ste 2T, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 744-1592
St. Josephs Physicians Spine and Neurosurgery104 Union Ave Ste 908, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 422-1742
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just meet Dr Eng and scheduled for ACDF tmrrw. He is very thourghal in explaining everything in which you understand and he does not just rush you threw your appointment. Makes sure you got any answers before you leave
About Dr. David Eng, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1124029210
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
