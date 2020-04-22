Overview

Dr. David Emmott, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma Hsc Dept Of Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Emmott works at Kansas City Urology Care in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Merriam, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

