Dr. David Emmott, MD
Overview
Dr. David Emmott, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma Hsc Dept Of Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Emmott works at
Locations
Kansas City Urology Care4321 Washington St Ste 5300, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 531-1234Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kansas City Urology Care, PA9301 W 74th St Ste 225, Merriam, KS 66204 Directions (913) 831-1003Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Emmett is a fabulous doctor and surgeon. I had surgery to remove my prostate gland on April 17, 2002. I just passed the twenty year mark cancer free. My older brother died at age 62 in 1992 because he chose radiation therapy instead of surgery. He then had to undergo chemo and hormone therapy at M D Anderson. He lived 18 months.
About Dr. David Emmott, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1811946189
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center
- University Of Kansas Med Center
- University Of Oklahoma Hsc Dept Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emmott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emmott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emmott has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emmott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Emmott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emmott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emmott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emmott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.