Dr. David Emmel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Emmel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They completed their fellowship with Jules Stein Eye Inst-UCLA
David K Emmel, MD1260 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 721-8960Tuesday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Emmel is extremely efficient
- Jules Stein Eye Inst-UCLA
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- New York Hospital
Dr. Emmel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emmel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emmel has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Nearsightedness and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emmel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Emmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emmel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.