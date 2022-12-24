See All Ophthalmologists in Wethersfield, CT
Super Profile

Dr. David Emmel, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Emmel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They completed their fellowship with Jules Stein Eye Inst-UCLA

Dr. Emmel works at Starling Physicians Nephrology in Wethersfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Nearsightedness and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David K Emmel, MD
    1260 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 721-8960
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Nearsightedness
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Nearsightedness
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Emmel, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1225134208
    Education & Certifications

    • Jules Stein Eye Inst-UCLA
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    • New York Hospital
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Emmel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Emmel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Emmel works at Starling Physicians Nephrology in Wethersfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Emmel’s profile.

    Dr. Emmel has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Nearsightedness and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emmel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Emmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emmel.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.