Dr. Ellison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Ellison, MD
Overview
Dr. David Ellison, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Dr. Ellison works at
Locations
Comprehensive Spine Care and Orthopedic Surgery Pllc65 Pennsylvania Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903 Directions (607) 723-5393
Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital Inc.169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 723-5393Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In late April of this year, my husband was placed in the hospital for a severe infection in his arm. He ended up staying two weeks, some of the time in I.C.U. Thankfully, he was placed under Dr. Ellison’s expert care. Dr. Ellison made sure he conferred with other doctors necessary for this unusual situation. Knowing I couldn’t visit him due to the COVID19 pandemic, Dr. Ellison called me daily with an update on my husband’s condition. On days of surgery, he contacted me twice. He even looked in on him on the weekend he wasn’t scheduled to work. My husband and I are both grateful for the superb care he gave and for the caring and compassion shown us. A big “thank you” to him.
About Dr. David Ellison, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1427166131
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
