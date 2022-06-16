Dr. David Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Ellis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Ellis works at
Locations
-
1
Miles Hassell MD - Lab9155 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 215-2110
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellis?
Want fact not fiction? Science not speculation? Dr Ellis is amazing. I do not know how he finds time to read as much as he does but believe me, you should go see him.
About Dr. David Ellis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1023470044
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.