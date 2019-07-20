See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. David Elliott, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Elliott, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Dr. Elliott works at MDVIP - Phoenix, Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Phoenix, Arizona
    18404 N Tatum Blvd Ste 205, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 960-9925

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Cough
Immunization Administration
Venous Insufficiency
Cough
Immunization Administration

Venous Insufficiency
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 20, 2019
    I have had Dr. Elliott as my Primary Doctor, for about 20 years. He took care of my husband, until his death & I have continued receiving the constant care ever since. He is available 24/7 & I have had to take advantage of that many times. I well continue being with Dr. Elliott, for as long as I can.
    — Jul 20, 2019
    About Dr. David Elliott, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1194733006
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
    • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Elliott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elliott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elliott works at MDVIP - Phoenix, Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Elliott’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elliott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elliott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

