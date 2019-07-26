See All Oncologists in Kingwood, TX
Dr. David Ellent, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Ellent, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Ellent works at Genesis Medical Group in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Genesis Medical Group
    22751 Professional Dr Ste 110, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Neutropenia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia
Neutropenia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 26, 2019
    Dr. Ellent has saved my life! About 3 years ago, I went to my regular doctor for a yearly physical. Some parts came out abnormal, and the doctor told me that he will refer me to a GI specialist for further testing. It took forever for the doctor to give me a referral and about 2 months later, I was finally able to see a GI. That GI doctor also did some testing and told me that I may have pancreatic cancer, but I would need another referral and a further testing. However, that referral never happened due to reasons I never understood. From what I knew about pancreatic cancer, it spreads fast and extremely difficult to treat. I could not just sit and wait, so I sought out for 2nd opinion, and found another doctor. Fortunately, this doctor acted quickly and was able to connect me to Dr. Ellent. He was very caring, kind, knowledgeable, and ultimate professional! Dr. Ellent and all his staff are truly the best! Because of them, I am still alive and going strong 3 years later. Th
    — Jul 26, 2019
    About Dr. David Ellent, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427081710
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson Hospital
    Residency
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Ellent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ellent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ellent works at Genesis Medical Group in Kingwood, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ellent’s profile.

    Dr. Ellent has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

