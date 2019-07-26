Dr. David Ellent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ellent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Ellent, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Ellent works at
Locations
Genesis Medical Group22751 Professional Dr Ste 110, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 317-4522
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ellent has saved my life! About 3 years ago, I went to my regular doctor for a yearly physical. Some parts came out abnormal, and the doctor told me that he will refer me to a GI specialist for further testing. It took forever for the doctor to give me a referral and about 2 months later, I was finally able to see a GI. That GI doctor also did some testing and told me that I may have pancreatic cancer, but I would need another referral and a further testing. However, that referral never happened due to reasons I never understood. From what I knew about pancreatic cancer, it spreads fast and extremely difficult to treat. I could not just sit and wait, so I sought out for 2nd opinion, and found another doctor. Fortunately, this doctor acted quickly and was able to connect me to Dr. Ellent. He was very caring, kind, knowledgeable, and ultimate professional! Dr. Ellent and all his staff are truly the best! Because of them, I am still alive and going strong 3 years later. Th
About Dr. David Ellent, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1427081710
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Hospital
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Ellent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellent works at
Dr. Ellent has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellent.
