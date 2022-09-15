Overview

Dr. David Ellenbogen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Ellenbogen works at Novant Health Orthopedic Fracture Clinic in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.