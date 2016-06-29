Overview

Dr. David Elkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center, Presbyterian Hospital, Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Santiam Hospital.



Dr. Elkins works at Willamette Urology PC in Salem, OR with other offices in Kingman, AZ and Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.