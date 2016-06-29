Dr. David Elkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Elkins, MD
Overview
Dr. David Elkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center, Presbyterian Hospital, Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Santiam Hospital.
Dr. Elkins works at
Locations
Willamette Urology PC2973 12th St SE, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 561-7100
Kingman regional Medical Center Urology3269 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 681-8686
Kingman Urology1712 Sycamore Ave, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (503) 561-7100
Presbyterian Hospital1100 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 841-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Salem Health West Valley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Santiam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Elkins listens to me when I share concerns. While he's professional and thorough, he's friendly, with good bedside manners. He's become a friend who remembers my name and is genuinely concerned for my health. He's been my trusted urologist for approx 15 years, and that's important as I'm an 80 year old man.
About Dr. David Elkins, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1821159187
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Urology
Dr. Elkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elkins works at
Dr. Elkins has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.