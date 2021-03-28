Overview

Dr. David Eisenstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They completed their residency with Geo Washington University Hospital



Dr. Eisenstein works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.