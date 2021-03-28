Dr. David Eisenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Eisenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Eisenstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They completed their residency with Geo Washington University Hospital
Dr. Eisenstein works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-1555MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eisenstein?
Dr. Eisenstein is the ONLY Dr. in the past 10 years to take me seriously about my endometriosis. Not long after my first visit to him I had a laparoscopic myomectomy in August of 2019. Since my surgery I see him every 6 months, ( or sooner) and we talk about our next steps of maintaining my endometriosis. I thank Dr. Eisenstein everyday for being the reason I’m pain free. I had been suffering for almost a decade by the time I found him.
About Dr. David Eisenstein, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164529244
Education & Certifications
- Geo Washington University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenstein works at
Dr. Eisenstein has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.