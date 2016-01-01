Overview

Dr. David Eisenman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Eisenman works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

