Dr. David Eisenman, MD

Neurotology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. David Eisenman, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurotology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.

Dr. Eisenman works at University of MD Otorhinolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery PA in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of MD Otorhinolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery PA
    16 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-6866
  2. 2
    University of Maryland Medical Center
    22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-8667
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Maryland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 25, 2020
    I had increasing hearing loss in one ear over a 3.5 year period which ultimately resulted in complete loss of hearing in that ear. I had seen multiple ENT's during this time without any improvement. Dr. Eisenman diagnosed my condition in 15 minutes and scheduled surgery a few weeks later. My hearing was significantly restored immediately and continued to improve after the padding and gel packs were removed.
    Oct 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Eisenman, MD
    About Dr. David Eisenman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1003818196
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Eisenman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eisenman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eisenman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eisenman works at University of MD Otorhinolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery PA in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Eisenman’s profile.

    Dr. Eisenman has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

