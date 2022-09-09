Dr. David Eisenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Eisenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Eisenberg, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Eisenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 700, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 696-2040
-
2
Avon Route 10 Primary Care100 Simsbury Rd Ste 203, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 284-5111
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 500, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eisenberg?
Superb surgeon, warm demeanor, thorough, kind and explains things well. I would recommend him unequivocally. Well run office with caring staff.
About Dr. David Eisenberg, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
- 1366650038
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenberg works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.