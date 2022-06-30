Dr. Eilers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Eilers, MD
Overview
Dr. David Eilers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Eilers works at
Locations
Twin Cities Eye Specialists LLC2221 Ford Pkwy Ste 210, Saint Paul, MN 55116 Directions (651) 690-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eilers has been my eye doctor for many years. I've always had a good rapport with him. He's professional and keeps good time with his patients, but is friendly and funny when you get to know him. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. David Eilers, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eilers accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eilers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eilers has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eilers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eilers speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Eilers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eilers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eilers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eilers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.