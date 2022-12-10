See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. David Eichten, DO

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
5 (107)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Eichten, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.

Dr. Eichten works at The Spine Center at Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida- Fort Myers
    7331 College Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 337-2003
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Naples
    1020 Crosspointe Dr Ste 110, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 337-2003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
  • Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 107 ratings
    Patient Ratings (107)
    5 Star
    (99)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Timely appointment. Very friendly staff and short wait for appointment. Would highly recommend Dr. Eichten.
    — Dec 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Eichten, DO

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073718797
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Joint Reconstruction Fellowship Joint Implant Surgeons Of Florida
    Internship
    • Grandview Hospital and Medical Center-Ohio University
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of St. Thomas
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Eichten, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eichten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eichten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eichten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eichten has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eichten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Eichten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eichten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eichten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eichten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

