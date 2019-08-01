Dr. Eggers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Eggers, MD
Overview
Dr. David Eggers, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Eggers works at
Locations
Neurosurgical Consultants520 Mary St Ste 470, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 426-8410
Neurosurgical Consultants2200 E Parrish Ave Bldg D, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 688-1770
- 3 815 E Parrish Ave Ste 320, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 688-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! He saved my life, my speech and my communication! He is the best around! Very informative and is following through with everything!
About Dr. David Eggers, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1518960483
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eggers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eggers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eggers works at
Dr. Eggers has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Herniated Disc and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eggers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Eggers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eggers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eggers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eggers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.