Dr. David Eggers, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Eggers works at Neurosurgical Consultants in Evansville, IN with other offices in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Herniated Disc and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.