Dr. David Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. David Edwards, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Child Adolescent & Family Counseling Ctr615 Sierra Rose Dr Ste 3, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 234-3923
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very competent and knowledgeable.
About Dr. David Edwards, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1467477620
Education & Certifications
- Creighton-St Josephs-Va
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
