Dr. David Edmonson, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Edmonson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.

Dr. Edmonson works at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, RI with other offices in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Wih Professional Billing
    101 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 (401) 453-7520
    Women and Infants Breastgyn Consultative Services
    373 New Boston Rd Ste 3, Fall River, MA 02720 (401) 453-7520
    Women and Infants Hospital-ONC
    668 Eddy St Ste 1, Providence, RI 02903 (401) 453-7540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Edmonson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750440699
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Dr. Edmonson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edmonson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Edmonson has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmonson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmonson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmonson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

