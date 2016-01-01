Dr. Edmonson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Edmonson, MD
Overview
Dr. David Edmonson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Edmonson works at
Locations
Wih Professional Billing101 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 453-7520MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Women and Infants Breastgyn Consultative Services373 New Boston Rd Ste 3, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (401) 453-7520
Women and Infants Hospital-ONC668 Eddy St Ste 1, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 453-7540
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Edmonson, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1750440699
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
