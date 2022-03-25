Dr. Edelstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Edelstein, MD
Dr. David Edelstein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Maimonides Bone & Joint Center6010 Bay Pkwy Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 283-7400
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Edelstein is amazing nothing but positive things from scheduling an appointment to the day of surgery, it was a positive experience. Snowboarding accident cause me to fracture my wrist it was my first time breaking a bone however Dr. Edelstein is incredibly knowledgeable and advise me of my options. Surgery was quick to schedule and my wrist has healed back to normal. Highly recommend Dr. Edelstein he cares about his patients and makes you feel welcome.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1720036809
- Hospital For Joint Diseases Orthopedic Institute
- Maimonides Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Edelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edelstein has seen patients for Broken Arm, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.