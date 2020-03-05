Overview

Dr. David Edelman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Edelman works at Howard M Savitt MD in Torrance, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.