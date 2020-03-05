Dr. David Edelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Edelman, MD
Dr. David Edelman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Edelman works at
Howard M Savitt MD4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 735, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 540-0202
David L Edelman MD1970 S Prospect Ave Ste 7, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 373-0391
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Edelman is a wonderful doctor, he is kind and compassionated. I have been seeing him 10 years for my facial nerve pain (trigeminal neuralgia). He helps me in getting the medication I needed when the insurance company failed to cover it. He was quick to obtain referral from my HMO group for my surgery. He always spent time listening to my problem whenever I see him. I never felt rush. Other doctors are short and quick to rush me out. His staffs are great too, Miriam did the paperwork and followed up on the referrals promptly. They are always professional when I called. If I needed to see the doctor, they would give me an appointment right away . I appreciated their efficiency. Dr. Edelman is the best compared to the other neurologists that I have seen in Torrance area. He is very knowledgeable and his treatment is helpful. He deserved 5 stars rating.
- Neurology
- English
- 1366482960
- Harbor-University Of California, Los Angeles Medical Center
- UNION UNIVERSITY
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Edelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edelman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edelman has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.