Dr. David Edelman, MD
Dr. David Edelman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Laparoscopic Surgery Center of Miami6401 SW 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 271-4080
- Doctors Hospital
Dr. Edelman, literally, saved my wife's life some 35 years ago when he performed the "new" laproscopic gall bladder removal on an emergency basis. And he was so kind, thorough and reassuring to me when I saw him yesterday. I have absolute confidence in this wonderful, caring human being and skilled surgeon. Ned Tannebaum
About Dr. David Edelman, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1336144229
- Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- University of Florida
- General Surgery
Dr. Edelman has seen patients for Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
