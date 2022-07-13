Overview

Dr. David Edelman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Edelman works at Laparoscopic Surgery Center of Miami in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.