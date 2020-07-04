Overview

Dr. David Eddleman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Eddleman works at REX Breast Care Specialists (Raleigh) in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.