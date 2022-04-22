Overview

Dr. David Echevarria, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 66 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Echevarria works at St Joseph Hospital in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.