Dr. David Eagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Eagle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Eagle, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Eagle works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Norman Hematology and Oncology Specialists PA170 Medical Park Rd Ste 101, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 799-3946
- 2 10030 Gilead Rd Ste 250, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 799-3946
-
3
North Shore Hematology-oncology Associates PC365 E Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 751-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eagle?
Professional Knowledgeable yet compassionate. We know that we are in the best hands to treat my husband’s rare cancer. Thank you Dr. Eagle.
About Dr. David Eagle, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1134124910
Education & Certifications
- University Of Fl College Of Med
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eagle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eagle accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eagle works at
Dr. Eagle has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eagle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eagle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eagle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.