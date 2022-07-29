See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Mansfield, TX
Dr. David Dyslin, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Dyslin, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. Dyslin works at Crosstimbers Ear Nose & Throat in Mansfield, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Surgical Association, PA - Mansfield
    2800 E Broad St Ste 404, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 275-3309
  2. 2
    Arlington Memorial
    1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 802, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 275-3309
  3. 3
    Urology Partners of North Texas
    9718 N Beach St Ste 204, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 832-7227
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Obesity
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Obesity

Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Switch and SIPS Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
LINX® Reflux Management System Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 29, 2022
    My experience has been great with Dr. Dyslin and his staff. I only wish I had done it sooner.
    — Jul 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Dyslin, MD
    About Dr. David Dyslin, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720051212
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Tex San Antonio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Dyslin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Dyslin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dyslin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyslin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyslin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyslin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

