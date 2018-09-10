Overview

Dr. David Dyer, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Ottawa, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas Med Center and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Dyer works at Frank Eye Center in Ottawa, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Shawnee Mission, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Macular Edema and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.