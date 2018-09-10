See All Ophthalmologists in Ottawa, KS
Dr. David Dyer, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Dyer, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Ottawa, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas Med Center and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

Dr. Dyer works at Frank Eye Center in Ottawa, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Shawnee Mission, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Macular Edema and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Associates Ottawa inside Frank Eye Center
    1401 S Main St, Ottawa, KS 66067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 831-7400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Retina Associates
    4100 N Mulberry Dr Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 505-3400
  3. 3
    Retina Associates Santa Fe
    9301 W 74th St # 203, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 831-7400
  4. 4
    Retina Associates Kansas City North
    10100 N Ambassador Dr Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 505-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Macular Hole
Macular Edema
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Macular Hole
Macular Edema
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Treatment frequency



    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Teromig in Waverly, KS — Sep 10, 2018
    About Dr. David Dyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1518994631
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical Retina - The Wilmer Ophthalmological Institute, The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Med Univ Of Sc, Storm Eye Inst
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kansas Med Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • George Mason University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Dyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dyer has seen patients for Macular Hole, Macular Edema and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

