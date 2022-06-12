Dr. David Dyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Dyer, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Dyer works at
Locations
The Laparoscopic Surgery Group, PC2200 Murphy Ave Ste B, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7971
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dyer is phenomenal. I was so nervous getting my anesthesia then he came over and talked to me. This has been a great journey. I definitely recommend him. I picked him instead of having surgery in my hometown.
About Dr. David Dyer, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1427092444
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- University Of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dyer works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.