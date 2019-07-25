Dr. Durst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Durst, MD
Overview
Dr. David Durst, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
Robert J. Knowling MD PC4011 Balmoral Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 881-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Durst did a very excellent breast reduction on me in 1996. I have seen his work on a friend’s face who had to have an incision from forehead to chin. She looked like Frankenstein. However, after healing, you would have no idea she had surgery. Fabulous job.
About Dr. David Durst, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durst has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Durst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.