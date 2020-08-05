Dr. David Dunch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dunch, MD
Overview
Dr. David Dunch, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Locations
David J. Dunch M. D. Inc.250 Debartolo Pl Ste 1640, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 726-2602
Surgical Hospital At Southwood7630 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very thorough and careful. He does not jump into something without taking the precautions and doing the tests necessary to assure success. I have been happy with his professionalism. I think that the people who claim he doesn't listen want to direct him. Apparently they are the ones that do not listen. Sad! A very good doctor!
About Dr. David Dunch, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1457339376
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunch has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Constipation and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.