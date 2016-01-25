Overview

Dr. David Duncan, MD is a Dermatologist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Duncan works at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Tinea Versicolor and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.