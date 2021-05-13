See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Setauket, NY
Dr. David Dunaief, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Dunaief, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Setauket, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    47 Route 25A Ste 1, Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 675-2888

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arteritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. David Dunaief, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • 1962709576
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dunaief has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dunaief has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunaief. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunaief.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunaief, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunaief appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
