Dr. David Dunaief, MD
Overview
Dr. David Dunaief, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Setauket, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
- 1 47 Route 25A Ste 1, Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 675-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It was excellent. He spent lots of time go over things and making sure I was comfortable with the answers. He really knows his stuff. He is a plant based doctor, who helped me get off my medications. As a bonus, I was able to lose weight. Dr. Dunaief is an out of network doctor, but he has an office manager who submit for you. I appreciate this extra effort.
About Dr. David Dunaief, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunaief. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunaief.
