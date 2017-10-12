See All Gastroenterologists in Metairie, LA
Dr. David Dulitz, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Dulitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their fellowship with Medical Center Of Louisiana At N O

Dr. Dulitz works at East Jefferson Gastroenterology in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Jefferson Gastroenterology Inc
    3941 Houma Blvd Ste 1B, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 888-0388

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heartburn
pH Probe
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Heartburn
pH Probe
Colorectal Cancer Screening

Heartburn Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Varices Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Varices
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 12, 2017
    Would not go anywhere else. The staff is friendly and the facility where colonoscopies are done is very pleasant. Very organized.
    Oct 12, 2017
    About Dr. David Dulitz, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1073547592
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical Center Of Louisiana At N O
    • La State University School Of Med
    • Westchester Medical Center
    • University of Massachusetts, Amherst
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Dulitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dulitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dulitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dulitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dulitz works at East Jefferson Gastroenterology in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Dulitz’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dulitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dulitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dulitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dulitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

