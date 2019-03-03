Overview

Dr. David Duhamel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Duhamel works at Pulmonary & Medical Associates in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchoscopy, Pneumonia and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.