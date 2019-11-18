See All Dermatologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. David Duffy, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Duffy, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.

Dr. Duffy works at David M Duffy MD in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David M Duffy MD
    4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 710, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 370-5670
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. David Duffy, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 57 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1720007081
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Harbor Genl Hospital
Medical Education
  • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Undergraduate School
  • UCLA
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Duffy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Duffy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

