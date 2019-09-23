Overview

Dr. David Dueland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dueland works at Cullman Reg Orthpdcs/Sprts Mdcn in Cullman, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.