Dr. David Duchene, MD

Urology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. David Duchene, MD is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Duchene works at The University of Kansas Health System in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Cancer and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The University of Kansas Hospital
    10710 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66211
  2. 2
    University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Lower Urinary Tract Obstruction Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 18, 2019
    I met with Dr Duschene as a referred patient after a diagnosis of Renal Cell Carcinoma. He was very pleasant. He outlined the options answered all my questions and in the end we decided that surgery with the DaVinci robot was the best solution. He was able to remove the malignancy AND save my rt Kidney. Follow up exam found him to be just a caring, understanding and empathetic as before the surgery. Recovery for the proceedure was easy and I required no Chemo or radiation therapy.
    JL — Nov 18, 2019
    About Dr. David Duchene, MD

    Specialties
    Urology
    Years of Experience
    23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1548261860
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    Internship
    Ut Southwestern Med Center
    Medical Education
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
