Dr. David Duchene, MD
Overview
Dr. David Duchene, MD is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Locations
The University of Kansas Hospital10710 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr Duschene as a referred patient after a diagnosis of Renal Cell Carcinoma. He was very pleasant. He outlined the options answered all my questions and in the end we decided that surgery with the DaVinci robot was the best solution. He was able to remove the malignancy AND save my rt Kidney. Follow up exam found him to be just a caring, understanding and empathetic as before the surgery. Recovery for the proceedure was easy and I required no Chemo or radiation therapy.
About Dr. David Duchene, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1548261860
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- Ut Southwestern Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duchene has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duchene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Duchene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Duchene has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Cancer and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking, and more.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Duchene. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duchene, there are benefits to both methods.