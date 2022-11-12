Dr. David Drummond, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drummond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Drummond, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Drummond, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Drummond works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bossier Orthopedics and Sports Medicine2449 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drummond?
It was not rushed, still in the process of figuring out what is going on, but feel like he will get to the root of my problem.
About Dr. David Drummond, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1316383524
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drummond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Drummond using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Drummond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drummond works at
Dr. Drummond has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drummond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Drummond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drummond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drummond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drummond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.