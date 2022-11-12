Overview

Dr. David Drummond, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Drummond works at Bossier Orthopedics in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

