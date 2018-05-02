Overview

Dr. David Drucker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Drucker works at Mercer Bucks Cardiology in Newtown, PA with other offices in Lawrenceville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Aneurysm and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.