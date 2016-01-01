Book an Appointment

Dr. David Drucker, MD

Pediatric Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Drucker, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Drucker works at Memorial Division of Pediatric General Surgery in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric General Surgery
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 555, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 932-5492
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Appendicitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Disorders
Appendicitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Disorders

    Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Pediatric Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1700980448
    • Chldns Hospital Mich
    • Med College Va
    • Med College Va
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

    Dr. David Drucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drucker works at Memorial Division of Pediatric General Surgery in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Drucker’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Drucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

