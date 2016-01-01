Dr. David Drucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Drucker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Drucker, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Drucker works at
Memorial Division of Pediatric General Surgery1150 N 35th Ave Ste 555, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 932-5492Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
About Dr. David Drucker, MD
- Chldns Hospital Mich
- Med College Va
- Med College Va
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Dr. Drucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Drucker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Drucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Drucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.