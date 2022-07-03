Overview

Dr. David Drucker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Drucker works at Retina Consultants Of Seattle in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Chorioretinal Scars and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.