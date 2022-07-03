See All Ophthalmologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. David Drucker, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Drucker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Drucker works at Retina Consultants Of Seattle in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Chorioretinal Scars and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    1530 N 115th St Ste 102, Seattle, WA 98133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Chorioretinal Scars
Drusen
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 03, 2022
    Jul 03, 2022
My optometrist recommended that I see Dr. Drucker about an epiretinal membrane for possible removal. I saw him and he (and his great staff) explained the problem and told me of the various options. He did not push anything on me and recommended that I simply "wait and see" if I needed surgery later. Well, I ended up having it done and he did a great job. No complications. No post-op pain. Very patient in answering all of my questions. His staff (esp Taylor and Laurel) were also great. I really recommend him and his Bellevue office staff
    James R — Jul 03, 2022
    About Dr. David Drucker, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386669562
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Residency
    • U Rochester Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Rochester Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Drucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drucker works at Retina Consultants Of Seattle in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Drucker’s profile.

    Dr. Drucker has seen patients for Floaters, Chorioretinal Scars and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Drucker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

