Dr. David Drozek, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Athens, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Nelsonville Medical and Emergency Services and Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.