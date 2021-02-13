Dr. David Driscoll, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driscoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Driscoll, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Driscoll, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Driscoll works at
Locations
Beverly Medical Associates30 Tozer Rd Ste 203, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 712-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a horrible back injury (herniated disk) right before my wedding and happened to be re-assigned to Dr. Driscoll right around when it happened. He was compassionate and informative with me. On more than one occasion - when I was experiencing large bouts of pain- he fit me in and spent a lot of time with me providing with extremely helpful core and back manipulations, teaching me ways to position my body that are helpful and what to avoid. He helped me enjoy my wedding in a way I never imagined I could and how to be proactive in back health. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. David Driscoll, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Driscoll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Driscoll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Driscoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Driscoll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driscoll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driscoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driscoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.