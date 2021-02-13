See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beverly, MA
Dr. David Driscoll, DO

Internal Medicine
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Driscoll, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Driscoll works at Beverly Medical Associates in Beverly, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Medical Associates
    30 Tozer Rd Ste 203, Beverly, MA 01915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 712-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 13, 2021
    I had a horrible back injury (herniated disk) right before my wedding and happened to be re-assigned to Dr. Driscoll right around when it happened. He was compassionate and informative with me. On more than one occasion - when I was experiencing large bouts of pain- he fit me in and spent a lot of time with me providing with extremely helpful core and back manipulations, teaching me ways to position my body that are helpful and what to avoid. He helped me enjoy my wedding in a way I never imagined I could and how to be proactive in back health. I highly recommend him!
    Angela — Feb 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. David Driscoll, DO
    About Dr. David Driscoll, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992878003
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Driscoll, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driscoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Driscoll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Driscoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Driscoll works at Beverly Medical Associates in Beverly, MA. View the full address on Dr. Driscoll’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Driscoll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driscoll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driscoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driscoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

