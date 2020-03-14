See All Plastic Surgeons in Orland Park, IL
Dr. David Dreyfuss, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Dreyfuss, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Dreyfuss, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Dreyfuss works at Dreyfuss Plastic Surgery in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Basel Sharaf, MD
Dr. Basel Sharaf, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
10 (34)
View Profile
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dreyfuss Plastic Surgery
    9721 165th St Ste 25, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 806-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate South Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dreyfuss?

    Mar 14, 2020
    I have seen Dr. Dreyfuss for several years and have stayed with him simply for his expertise, kindness and results. My review in Dr. Dreyfuss would truly be more than 5 stars. He is the type of doctor that doesn't push anything and explains all procedures to the last detail. I have the upmost trust in Dr. Dreyfuss and would highly recommend him. He is educated in the most advanced treatments and will work to find the one that best suits your needs. His staff are amazing as well.
    Facetite/Armtite patient — Mar 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Dreyfuss, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Dreyfuss, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dreyfuss to family and friends

    Dr. Dreyfuss' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dreyfuss

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Dreyfuss, MD.

    About Dr. David Dreyfuss, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093727570
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Chicago Hosps
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Dreyfuss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreyfuss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dreyfuss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dreyfuss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dreyfuss works at Dreyfuss Plastic Surgery in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Dreyfuss’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreyfuss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreyfuss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dreyfuss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dreyfuss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Dreyfuss, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.