Dr. David Drew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Drew, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nanjing Medical College Of Tcm and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Drew works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Breast Specialists4725 N Federal Highway Bienes Ctr, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 267-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
All around his practice is wonderful.
About Dr. David Drew, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1407180615
Education & Certifications
- Nih/Nci/Nhlbi (National Cancer Institute)
- Cincinnati Jewish Hospital
- Nanjing Medical College Of Tcm
- Internal Medicine
