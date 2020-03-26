Dr. David Draughn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Draughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Draughn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Draughn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Vein Specialists of the Carolinas PA15825 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 240, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 544-5245
Draughn Surgical Clinic860 Summit Crossing Pl Ste 120, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 861-2072
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
EXCELLENT! Dr. Draughn and his staff were extremely professional and very helpful to make my procedure as easy as possible. They made me feel at ease and so helpful in dealing with my insurance to post-procedure instructions. The friendliest staff, a great Doctor, I highly recommend Dr. Draughn.
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1336236090
Dr. Draughn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Draughn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Draughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Draughn has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Varicose Vein Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Draughn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Draughn speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Draughn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Draughn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Draughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Draughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.