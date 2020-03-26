See All General Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. David Draughn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Draughn, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Draughn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Draughn works at Vein Specialists of the Carolinas PA in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Varicose Vein Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kristopher Croome, MD
Dr. Kristopher Croome, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. JOHN STAUFFER, MD
Dr. JOHN STAUFFER, MD
5.0 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vein Specialists of the Carolinas PA
    15825 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 240, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 544-5245
  2. 2
    Draughn Surgical Clinic
    860 Summit Crossing Pl Ste 120, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 861-2072

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caromont Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Varicose Veins
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Vein Procedure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Draughn?

    Mar 26, 2020
    EXCELLENT! Dr. Draughn and his staff were extremely professional and very helpful to make my procedure as easy as possible. They made me feel at ease and so helpful in dealing with my insurance to post-procedure instructions. The friendliest staff, a great Doctor, I highly recommend Dr. Draughn.
    Marsha Bayliss — Mar 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Draughn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Draughn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Draughn to family and friends

    Dr. Draughn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Draughn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Draughn, MD.

    About Dr. David Draughn, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336236090
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Draughn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Draughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Draughn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Draughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Draughn has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Varicose Vein Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Draughn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Draughn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Draughn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Draughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Draughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Draughn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.