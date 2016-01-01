Dr. David Dranetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dranetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dranetz, MD
Overview
Dr. David Dranetz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in College Station, TX. They completed their residency with Tripler Army Med Center
Dr. Dranetz works at
Locations
David M. Dranetz M.d. P.l.l.c.3322 Longmire Dr Ste 100, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 200-2043
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Dranetz, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1225088321
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dranetz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dranetz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dranetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dranetz works at
Dr. Dranetz has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Psychosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dranetz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dranetz. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dranetz.
