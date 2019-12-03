See All Plastic Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. David Drake, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Drake, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Drake works at Kentucky Clinic in Lexington, KY with other offices in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kentucky Clinic
    740 Rose St Fl Wing Ste E101, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-8082
    UK HealthCare Aesthetics Center
    2195 Harrodsburg Rd Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-8082
    University of Virginia Hospital West Complex
    415 Ray C Hunt Dr # 4, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 982-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Bedsores
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Bedsores

Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Compartment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cranioacrofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. David Drake, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902975527
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kentucky
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Drake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drake has seen patients for Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

