Overview

Dr. David Drake, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Drake works at David E Drake DO PC in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Durango, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.