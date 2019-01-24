Dr. David Drake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Drake, MD
Overview
Dr. David Drake, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Dr. Drake works at
Locations
-
1
Long Beach Gastroenterology Associates A Medical3833 Worsham Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 595-5421
-
2
Louie Hoang Nguyen MD A Professional Medical Corporation2880 Atlantic Ave Ste 180, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 426-2606
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Drake explained the procedure which was a colonoscopy and gave advice on the prep beforehand which actually the worst of part of this procedure. He was very understanding when I told him my previous colonoscopy I was wide awake and had side effects from Demerol. He gladly suggested another way to do the procedure to reduce my pain and anxiety. Personable and I felt I could ask him anything.
About Dr. David Drake, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1124034285
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Lbva-U Calif Irvine
- V A Long Beach Healthcare System
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
