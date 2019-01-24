See All Gastroenterologists in Long Beach, CA
Gastroenterology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Drake, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.

Dr. Drake works at Long Beach Gastroenterology Associates in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Beach Gastroenterology Associates A Medical
    3833 Worsham Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 595-5421
  2. 2
    Louie Hoang Nguyen MD A Professional Medical Corporation
    2880 Atlantic Ave Ste 180, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 426-2606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Hernia
Diarrhea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Hernia
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 24, 2019
    Dr. Drake explained the procedure which was a colonoscopy and gave advice on the prep beforehand which actually the worst of part of this procedure. He was very understanding when I told him my previous colonoscopy I was wide awake and had side effects from Demerol. He gladly suggested another way to do the procedure to reduce my pain and anxiety. Personable and I felt I could ask him anything.
    Long Beach — Jan 24, 2019
    About Dr. David Drake, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124034285
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lbva-U Calif Irvine
    Residency
    Internship
    • V A Long Beach Healthcare System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Dr. David Drake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drake has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drake works at Long Beach Gastroenterology Associates in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Drake’s profile.

    Dr. Drake has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

