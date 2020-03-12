Dr. David Drachler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drachler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Drachler, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Locations
HonorHealth Pain Management, John C. Lincoln9250 N 3rd St Ste 2015, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 786-0030Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Honorhealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center250 E Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 943-2381
HonorHealth Medical Group - North Phoenix - Primary Care9100 N 2nd St Ste 121, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 997-7331
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the most kindest of Doctors. He is very thorough and treats you like your part of his family. Great mannerism, empathy, and a good heart towards his patients. Thank you for taking such good care of me Dr D.......YOU ROCK... :) I WOULD RECOMMEND HIM TO THE WORLD..Hes that good...
About Dr. David Drachler, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
